iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after purchasing an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWP traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 112,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $99.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

