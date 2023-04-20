iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

