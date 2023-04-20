iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.34 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

