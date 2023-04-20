iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

