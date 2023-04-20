iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Shares Down 21.3%

Shares of iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) fell 21.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25. 7,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

iSign Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

iSign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

