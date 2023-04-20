Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,166,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 1,331,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.7 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

ISUZF stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

