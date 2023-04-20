ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £150.89 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($186.72).
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 24th, Simon Bourne acquired 19,901 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,925.75 ($18,470.18).
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 149 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($184.38).
ITM Power Price Performance
Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £476.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.80 ($4.72).
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITM Power Company Profile
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.
