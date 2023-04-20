ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £150.89 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($186.72).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Simon Bourne acquired 19,901 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,925.75 ($18,470.18).

On Wednesday, February 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 149 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($184.38).

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £476.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.80 ($4.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITM Power Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on ITM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.22) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.12).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading

