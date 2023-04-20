Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.75

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 433726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.34, for a total transaction of C$25,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,944.18. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

