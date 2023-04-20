J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

