Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.94. 646,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,053. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $173.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

