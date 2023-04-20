Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

