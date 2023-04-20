Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

