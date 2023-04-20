Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OVCHY opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.