Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OVCHY opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

