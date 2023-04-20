Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

