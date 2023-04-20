Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $325.66 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.