Jet2 (LON:JET2) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,850 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.80) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,970 ($24.38) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Price Performance

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,322 ($16.36) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,288.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,074.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,652.50, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.32. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 637.40 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.