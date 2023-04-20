JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 15,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,624,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,333. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 121.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 279,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 152,776 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 195.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

See Also

