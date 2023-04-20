John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 732 shares.The stock last traded at $38.87 and had previously closed at $38.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLYB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

