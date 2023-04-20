Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.70 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

