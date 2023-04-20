Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.70 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.90. 1,356,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,698,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,818 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $20,280,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

