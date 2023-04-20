Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.70 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.01. 713,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $421.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.