Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.70 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.01. 713,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $421.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

