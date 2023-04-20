Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0443

Joystick (JOY) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $12,260.46 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,232.72 or 1.00135577 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04212855 USD and is down -10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,123.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

