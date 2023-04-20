JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $29.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FB Financial by 46.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Stories

