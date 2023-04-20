JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $29.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Insider Activity

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

