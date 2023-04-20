JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$28.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE:VET opened at C$18.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.85.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9220779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

