JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.88.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $57.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

