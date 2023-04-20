JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $140.73. 4,512,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,480,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $412.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

