JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $79.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

