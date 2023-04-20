Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Critical Review

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 10.05% 27.89% 9.80% Jushi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 107.67%. Jushi has a consensus target price of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 454.35%. Given Jushi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than MariMed.

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and Jushi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $134.01 million 1.04 $13.47 million $0.03 13.65 Jushi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Jushi.

Summary

MariMed beats Jushi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

