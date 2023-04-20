Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Update

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KACL. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 656,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 141,158 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 754,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 120,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kairous Acquisition alerts:

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Kairous Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Kairous Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

About Kairous Acquisition

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.