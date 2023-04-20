Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 13,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 3,127,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 160.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 164.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 1,029.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,413 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kanzhun Company Profile

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

