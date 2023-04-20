Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $437.09 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,038,135,041 coins and its circulating supply is 18,038,135,274 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,033,094,178.7814. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02424359 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $16,344,324.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

