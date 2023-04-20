Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Stock Performance

KSPN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kaspien has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

