KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

KB Home has increased its dividend by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 80,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

