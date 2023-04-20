KeyCorp Comments on Central Garden & Pet’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.