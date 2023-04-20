Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 259,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,172. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 83.28% and a return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.