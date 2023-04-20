Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 13,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,694,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,592,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

