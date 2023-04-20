Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading 2.2% Higher

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €35.84 ($38.96) and last traded at €35.75 ($38.86). 228,802 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.99 ($38.03).

KGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.46.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

