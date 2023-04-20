KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE KIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 109,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.08.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
