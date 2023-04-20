KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 109,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

