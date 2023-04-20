KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 451,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.50 million, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 272.77, a current ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

