Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

