KOK (KOK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $773,517.12

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $773,517.12 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,299.88 or 1.00024094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06705895 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $728,758.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

