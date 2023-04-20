Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Koppers Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,412. The stock has a market cap of $704.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.82. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

