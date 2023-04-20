Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 52,070 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.92% of Customers Bancorp worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

CUBI stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $48.14.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

