Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,779 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.98% of Open Lending worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James cut Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.58 and a quick ratio of 18.58. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

