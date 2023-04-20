Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 725 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.0 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

