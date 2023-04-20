Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $58,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

