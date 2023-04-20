Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $11.53 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

