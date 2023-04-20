Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.70 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

