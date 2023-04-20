Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,840 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.31% of STAAR Surgical worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

